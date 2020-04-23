The Board of Directors of Nike Lake Resort Hotel, Enugu, has sent an SoS to the Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority (ECTDA) following the blockage of the lake with illegal structures which caused an overflow at the popular ‘Omenala Bar’ section of the hotel during the last rain in the state.

It made the call through its chairperson, Dame Ugochi Madueke, when she led other members to identify some illegal structures blocking the flow of water in the lake.

The structures include concrete retaining walls and buildings.

Dame Madueke expressed concern that if urgent intervention is not carried out by the ECTDA and other relevant government agencies to remove the illegal structures and protect the lake from such avoidable overflow, a recurrence of such ugly experience may pose a threat to the hotel “which this state and entire South East geo-political zone hold in high esteem”.

She noted that Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s administration was desirous of repositioning Nike Lake Resort Hotel, Enugu, to continue to play its leading role as a tourist attraction and centre for relaxation, stressing that “any act that is capable of undermining the realisation of this vision will be discouraged.”

“We are here on a rescue mission. As you can see, this is a water retainer built by whoever that owns this place. You can see “Stop Work” and “Remove” signs marked on the structure by the State Ministry of Environment on the 13th of February, 2020, and the owner has not done anything about it.

“This water retainer is stopping water from flowing in the lake. This retaining wall and other illegal structures inside and beside this lake were responsible for the recent overflow we encountered at the ‘Omenala’ Bar of this cherished hotel.

“If we don’t stop this wall now as well as other structures affecting this lake, then it is going to be a problem not just to the ‘Omenala’ Bar but also to the main hotel and we won’t allow it to happen.”