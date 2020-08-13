Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The crisis rocking the Enugu State Branch of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has taken another dimension as one of the members has dragged the immediate past State Chairman of the association, Dr. Ike Okwesili, and four others to the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC).

Last week, election of NMA Enugu turned into a show of shame as they engaged in a free-for-all with many injured.

Izuchukwu, a Senior Registrar in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH), Ituku Ozala, Enugu wants the EFCC to investigate Okwesili and four others over alleged misappropriation of a total sum of N82, 345, 500 belonging to the association.

The others are Dr. Aneke Emmanuel, Dr. Umeh Friday, Dr. Molokwu Chinyere and Prof. Emmanuel Ejim.