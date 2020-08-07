Magnus Eze, Enugu

Attempt by the Enugu State branch of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) to enthrone a new State Executive Committee (SEC) has turned bloody.

The election was midway at the Okpara Square, Enugu, Thursday when fight broke out.

It took the intervention of police team to arrest the situation but before then, the harm had been done as some members of the association were injured with one of them left with cuts on the head and palm.

There was pandemonium as people ran for safety while police ordered those left out of the venue.

It was not clear what triggered the free-for-all but Daily Sun had recently reported the festering leadership crisis in the state chapter of NMA with the alleged suspension of the Chairman and counter-suspension of members of the opposing group.

Details later