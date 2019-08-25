Fred Itua, Abuja

Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, yesterday, decried recent killings in Enugu State, particularly those of Rev. Fr. Paul Offu and Regina Mba by suspected herdsmen.

In a statement in Abuja yesterday, Nnamani who represents Enugu East, said enough is enough.

While condemning the killings, the lawmaker called on residents of Enugu to support the efforts of the State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi in restoring peace to the State.

“I condemn in totality the odious and dastardly acts and extend my heartfelt commiseration to the families of the victims.

“I have taken note of the actions of the Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, and these actions are highly commendable, actions such as convening of emergency security meetings; consultations with traditional rulers, president generals of autonomous communities and other relevant groups and stakeholders; repeated personal visits to the affected areas including the victims; clearing of forests and bushes that serve as criminal hideouts; reorganisation and equipping of neighbourhood watch groups; recruitment of 1,700 forest guards in line with the resolution of the South East Governors Forum; and the directive for council chairmen to mount vigilante security checkpoints amongst others. If given time, these actions will completely stem these atrocities.

“I also have full confidence in the government and people of Enugu State and all relevant groups within the Enugu system that this too shall pass. I urge those who have ideas to lend their voice towards finding a lasting solution to the menace.

“We must come together to sustain the existing peace and good governance in our beloved Enugu State.”

However, the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, has accused detractors of Enugu government of working to destabilise the peace and tranquility in the state.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Emeka Attamah, Nwodo enjoined the state government not to be distracted by enemies of progress, but to continue to carry out measures it has put in place to secure lives and property in the state.

He called on security agencies to unravel the conspiracy and tendency of hoodlums who were attempting to make the state insecure through incessant kidnappings and killings which hitherto were absent.

He called for thorough investigation into the death of the woman in Nchatancha Nike, stating that though the Executive of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Enugu State had visited the home of the victim, it was still necessary for him to add his voice to the condemnation of the dastardly and inhuman act.