The Enugu North Professionals For Good Governance has said that they are ready to proffer intellectual support to the Governor of Enugu State, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, in ensuring that all the ongoing projects under construction within the zone are not abandoned.

This promise was made by the organization at it’s inaugural meeting convened by Mr. Emmanuel Ikechukwu-Jonathan, JP, alongside Barr. Ugo Fedinand Ukwueze, the Secretary General, held at Ikenga Hotels Nsukka over the weekend.

According to Enugu North Professionals For Good Governance, the support was in line with their objectives which includes but not limited to, “advocating good governance using our professional idiosyncrasies for our senatorial zone and through programmes that will be unanimously designed and approved by us.

“Support, contribute ideas that will be useful to the current leadership in our state in its transitional phase of leadership for the overall benefit of our senatorial zone.”

The body which said that they are a Non Governmental Organization serving as a pressure group for the good of Enugu North Senatorial Zone, assured that in a bid to actualize their goals as professionals through the different sectors that aligns with each of the professions that make up the body, they will set up committees for each profession that will proffer solutions to the good governance needed in the different segments of leadership in the zone.

They however, noted that as professionals, their programmes as a pressure group, will not be antagonistic but persuasive, considering the fact that it is the best approach that can be adopted to pursue any goal that will put smiles on the faces of “our people”

The body said that while they were very pleased with the developmental projects and programmes being carried out by the administration of Gov. Ugwuanyi who is from Enugu North Senatorial Zone, they as Oliver Twist will be in need of more life touching projects and programmes from the State Government in addition to ensuring the completion of projects under construction, considering the age long neglect meted to the zone by previous administrations.

Enugu North Professionals said that going forward, they will set out programmes like assessment tour of ongoing projects in the zone, workshops, summits, lectures and enlightenment activities in the areas of Health, Legal, Media, Economy, Engineering & Infrastructure, Entrepreneur, Academia, etc, that will put the people of the zone in tune with current developments in the state, country and the forthcoming general elections.

The Professionals from Nsukka zone urged the governor to consider the overall interest of the zone while making choice of who will succeed him in 2023 in addition to factoring justice, equity and fairness in his actions.

They also reminded the governor that if his choice of who will succeed him is in tandem with the expectation of Enugu North Senatorial Zone, he should be sure that he already has 68 percent of the total votes cast in the election before adding about 15 or 20 percent votes from the remaining two zones namely Enugu East and West Senatorial Zones and his candidate will be cruising home victorious.

It will be recalled that at this foundational stage of the Enugu North Professionals For Good Governance, the membership of this organization were drawn from the Legal, Media, Medical (Doctors, Pharmacists, Nurses, Lab Scientist), Engineering, Clergy, Surveyors, Architecture, Academia, Accountants, Banking, Civil Services, etc.

“Like the saying goes, Ideas rule the world, this organization is open for ideas that will help to make a change in our senatorial zone and Enugu State at large”, the organization added.