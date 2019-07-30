Magnus Eze, Enugu

The National Assembly and State Houses of Assembly Elections Petition Tribunal, sitting in Enugu, has fixed September 3, for judgement in the case instituted against Senator Chukwuka Utazi, representing Enugu North Senatorial District.

Utazi, who won his election on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), had contested against Eugene Odo of the All Progressives Congress (APC). But dissatisfied with the outcome of the contest, Odo and APC approached the tribunal to seek redress.

At the resumed sitting yesterday, the tribunal was told that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) allegedly announced the result of the Enugu North Senatorial District election before the final collation.

Mr. H.A. Bello, counsel to the petitioners stated this while adopting his final address before the tribunal.

Bello told the 3-man tribunal, led by Justice H. H Kerang, that the election ought to be cancelled because of the umpire’s alleged failure to comply with the provisions of its own guidelines and the Electoral Act.

The APC and Odo are the 1st and the 2nd plaintiffs, while Senator Utazi, the PDP and the INEC are the 1st, 2nd and 3rd respondents.

Lead counsel, Bello, who addressed the tribunal on behalf of the petitioners, said they had filed a composite final written address on July 12, 2019, and added that “We intend to adopt same as our final arguments on this.”