By Oguejiofo Ujam

And the ayes had it! It was a victory for Ndi Enugu. All is well that ends well, so the saying goes. With Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi set to join Senator Chimaroke Nnamani in the Red Chamber of the National Assembly, Enugu State is putting its best foot forward.

The icing on the cake is the consensus emergence of Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah as the incoming governor of the state. Mbah, the managing director and chief executive officer of Pinnacle Oil and Gas Limited has been adopted to defend and develop the homeland, while our super ambassadors travel to Abuja to win and harvest legislative goodies for Enugu State.

In the build-up to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary in Enugu State, the cloud was so dense that many people expressed worries that heavy red rain would descend on the state under Ugwuanyi’s watch. But, to the disappointment of those who wanted to rock the boat, it has ended well in praise.

Ndi Enugu should congratulate Ugwuanyi on not disappointing them and Nnamani for providing the supportive insight. Now, it is becoming evident that Enugu State is really in the hands of God, as all hands are expected to be on the deck as we build on the rock.

The first challenge on the way to the main election is over. But the next hurdle on the way for the PDP is to retain its occupancy of Lion Building, the seat of government. However, I am confident that the good Lord that started this good deed would accomplish it for Ndi Enugu.

PDP delegates have spoken. It remains for the electorate to affirm the verdict. There should be no gloating of any sort. It is a family affair. And being a democracy, it is only proper that the minority had their say, while the majority had their way.

When the story of the Enugu 2023 governorship election is told, a good mention would be made of former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu. Ike tried to raise a contrary perspective. But, in the end, he succeeded in deepening the philosophical underpinning of the Ebeano political ideology, which remains the bedrock of the socio-political development of Enugu State.

Like the church, the Ebeano political odyssey is marching on and it has become apparent that the ‘gates of hell shall not prevail against it.’ But, there are still more lands to conquer. And that is the reason behind this intervention. As Mbah, a consummate administrator, gets to raise a team and put his hands on the plough, it is time to strengthen the focus of the Ebeano developmental paradigm.

It could be said that Ugwuanyi has fought a good fight by not only warding off invaders but also reaching the unreached through rural integration and social welfare. Sustaining this tempo and upscaling wealth creation, therefore, present new dimensions for Enugu State’s continuous march to a better tomorrow. After all, as the saying goes, Rome was not built in a day.

What the recent leadership selection process in Enugu State has thrown up is the emphasis on service. It was obvious that those self-serving but privileged individuals that attempted to pull back the hands of time did not have the collective interest of Enugu State at heart.

The idea of collectivism is a feature that Ugwuanyi pursued to the hilt by involving stakeholders and elders in the search for what was best for the state. He was not in a hurry for vainglory but stuck to the path of humility and a sense of responsibility by ensuring that honour was given to all that it was due.

Having said that, turning Enugu State into an Eldorado is akin to working towards perfection: It is a continuous process. The incoming administration would be engaging the gear lever on other sectors, especially wealth creation, income maximization through agribusiness, and value addition by way of cottage industries.

In the area of tourism, Enugu State should be positioned to benefit from the growing global knowledge economy through the promotion of Hitech masterclasses and conferences. The era is gone when it was only festivals that drive tourism. Universities should be brought into the loop, by encouraging research into various aspects of life and living, thereby creating an avenue to share knowledge through conferences.

In the light of the socio-economic situation in the country, it is necessary to begin to think about the nature of the governance structure that Enugu State needs in the next four to eight years. One has always been an advocate of compact government, where some ministries are joined together to provide optimum results.

Guess what? This is where I am greatly elated that the incoming governor is one with a quality educational background, international clout, and rich private sector experience embellished with a 21st-century mindset. These virtues would put him in good stead to achieve the sustainable development goals needed in a progressive economic environment.

In my quiet moments, ever since the name of Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah started making the rounds as a possible successor to Gburugburu, I was compelled to ask, if not Mbah, then who?

At that time, I was thinking aloud that Ekweremadu should not be an issue in Enugu State politics. The reason was that the long-term senator does not possess the new thinking of modern leadership, where sustainable economic strategies trump politics.

I think the legislative experience of Ekweremadu should have been reserved for support services to other upcoming lawmakers instead of angling for an executive office in the state.

When in 1999 Dr. Chimaroke Nnamani birthed the Ebeano political philosophy, it was accentuated by his excellent medical practice and sojourn in the land of democratic ideals, the United States of America (USA). That template was sustained until the fourth term of Enugu West Senator began moves to ensure its truncation in 2015, 2019, and the latest effort that just ended in futility.

I understand that the Senator made some feeble attempts at hotel and hospitality business, but if truth be told, there was no evidence of excellence or profitability in those hurried ventures. Now compare that to a man who has grown a successful firm in the highly volatile oil and gas industry.

I feel relieved that by May 29, 2023, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi would be handing over the baton to a successful and sound businessman, a wealth creator, and a humble character that would preserve the culture of peace-building in the state.

Now that the eagle has landed, Governor Ugwuanyi has proved that indeed, Enugu State is in the hands of God by settling for a wonderful and fitting successor. Those who wanted to push the governor’s succession plan towards a narrow filial consideration could now see that they did not mean well for the outgoing governor’s good name and the peace of Enugu State in general.

It would not be fair to say the contest ended in no-victor-no-vanquished, rather it is a win-win situation for Ndi Enugu. By February next year, it would be a coronation for the sustained unity, peace, and progress of Enugu State under Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah.

•Prof. Ujam writes from the Department of Pure and

Industrial Chemistry, University of Nigeria, Nsukka

