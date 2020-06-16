Felix Ikem, Nsukka

The Chairman of Nsukka local government council of Enugu State, Chief Patrick Omeje, has been reported dead.

Our reporter gathered that the council chairman died in the early hours of Tuesday at an undisclosed hospital in Enugu.

A source close to the local government council who did not want his name in print said that workers came to work only to be turned back home over the reported death of the council chairman.

The source also said that his body has been taken back and deposited at Bishop Shanahan Hospital, Nsukka.

It could be recalled that the chairman was represented by his Deputy, Hon Cosmas Ugwueze, last Friday during the commissioning of two court complex and roads in Nsukka by Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi due to his ill health.

Circumstances over the alleged death of the council boss have not been made public as the council secretariat is under lock and key at the time of this report.

The chairman, who was re-elected and sworn in for the second tenure on March 2, was last sighted in public about two weeks ago.