Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Kinsmen of the murdered Head of Nursing Services, Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital Enugu, Dr. Mrs. Maria Amadi have berated the Coalition of Civil Society Groups in the state, for attempting to drag Enugu State government into the ongoing trial of suspects in the murder case.

A youth group, Enugu Youth Coalition for Good Governance, also condemned the Civil Society Groups which gave the state government a 14-day ultimatum to release and withdraw the charges against the three suspects in Dr. Mrs. Amadi’s murder case.

Amadi, who until her demise in March 2019, was Head of Nursing Services, Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital Enugu was gruesomely murdered by gunmen in front of her house while returning from work.

Following her murder three senior staff of the hospital said to have been mentioned by the woman before she passed on at the hospital, were arrested, detained and were undergoing trial in count.

But in a press briefing today in Enugu, the Aku Diewa Lawyers’ Forum (ADLAF) a body of lawyers from Mrs. Amadi’s country home Aku in Igbo Etiti local government of the state, dismissed as “diversionary and hypocritical” the ultimatum the CSO’s gave to the government.

Chairman of ADLAF, Ochiagha Ozor, said: “Ordinarily, it is subjudice to discuss this issue considering that it is before a law court. It is quite unfortunate that civil society organizations that are supposed to be champions of constitutionalism, rule of law and fair hearing have made themselves willing tools for cheap blackmail in this case.”

While noting that the CSO’s Coordinator, Onyebuchi Igboke’s ultimatum to the state government was an attempt to obstruct justice, he warned him to desist from towing such line or be prepared to face the legal consequences.

The coordinator of the youth coalition and Executive Chairman, National Youth Council of Nigeria, Enugu State Chapter, Comrade Paschal Ugwu, in a statement described the 14-day ultimatum as baseless, diversionary and mere shadow-chasing.

He said: “Enugu youths view this latest show of shame by this concocted coalition of civil society organizations’ group being mischievously propelled by one Igboke Onyebuchi as a charade and a diversionary measure to evade justice – we cannot allow this to happen.

“We, therefore, warn the originators of this baseless ultimatum to allow justice to take its course and stop bringing Enugu State government into this matter as it is neither the judiciary nor the police that is prosecuting the murder case in a competent court of law. We urge the state government to remain focused and undaunted in its resolve to support and promote the course of justice in Enugu State.”