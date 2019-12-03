Jude Chinedu, Enugu

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Enugu State, has lamented the dilapidated state of infrastructure at its orientation camp in Awgu, Awgu Local Government Area.

State coordinator of NYSC, Mr. Stephen Dawan who stated this during the swearing-in ceremony of Batch ‘B’, Stream Two corps members posted to the state called on the Government of Enugu State to come to their rescue.

He also pleaded with the state government to increase the allowances of corps members serving in state institutions.

“We therefore appeal once more for the intervention of the state government in upgrading the facilities in the camp, provision of operational vehicles to facilitate inspection of corps members serving in the state institutions.

“Some of the structures in the camp are dilapidated and require urgent renovation. Also the fence that is meant to secure the corps members needs to be urgently completed. We are very much hopeful that His Excellency will approve funds to complete the stated projects and other requests”, he said.

Represented by special adviser on special duties, Mr Uwakwe Azikiwe, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi eulogized the NYSC for its achievements over time, stating that the scheme had remained an enduring vehicle for inculcating values including the ideals of committed service, diligence and commitment to the common good.

According to Ugwuanyi, “the pivotal role of the NYSC scheme in our quest for meaningful national integration and sustainable development is attested to by the noteworthy contributions of corps members to developmental exercises such as the electoral process, the effective nationwide campaign against traffic in persons, health initiatives for rural dwellers among others”.

He assured corps members of their safety in the state as all measures have been put in place to ensure their safety in any part of the state.