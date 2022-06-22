From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

A former Senior Special Assistant to former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Protocols and Security, Ambassador Ejike Eze, has predicted a landslide victory for the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the 2023 general election in Enugu State.

Eze, a retired career diplomat and a senatorial candidate of APC in Enugu North Senatorial District for the 2023 general election, said this in a chat with newsmen in Nsukka on Wednesday, stating that APC is determined to rattle and take power from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

He said that his assertion was based on discontent currently being expressed by residents against the ruling party in Enugu State, stressing that APC is willing and ready to stop PDP’s political monopoly and restore the confidence of the people through holistic and people-oriented governance.

Eze who is from Igbo-eze South Local Government Area of the state maintained the it is the turn of Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South Federal constituency to produce the next senator for the district, hence his decision to contest.

“The way residents are expressing their dissatisfaction against PDP’s poor governance in Enugu State is a clear indication that APC will emerge victorious in all elective positions in the state in the 2023 general election.

“Residents are not happy with what PDP has offered them as democracy dividends in Enugu and are ready to embrace APC as an alternative platform to dislodged them having been in power in the state since 1999, with little or nothing to show for it.

“People are also not happy that PDP would adopt zoning formula for governorship slot in the state and jettison zoning in senatorial and other positions at the same time,” he said.

On his readiness to slug it out Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi who is the candidate of PDP for the senatorial slot and others in the general election, Eze said that the people will decide who they want to represent them in the senate through their votes.

“Power belongs to the electorates when it comes to choosing who will lead or represent them in public elective positions.

“I have asked people why don’t we interrogate our leaders and our aspiring leaders so that before they leave office or get into office they have to tell us what they have done and what they will do for the people.

“Here in Enugu North Senatorial District electorates are wise enough, they know who is who, who have done what and what one is capable of doing, people will not just wine election simple because they are former this or that, with the new Electoral Act votes will count accordingly,” he said.

Eze assured that if elected he will ensure a functional constituency office, convening the quarterly town hall meeting to interface with the constituents so as to get their input and brief them on the national issues.

He also assured that he will do everything within his capacity to ensure that a Nsukka indigene is appointed as the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Nigeria Nsukka, (UNN).

“It is disturbing that after over 60 years of existence that a person of Nsukka extraction has never been elected or appointed as Vice-Chancellor of UNN, this is one of the things I will use my position and influence to achieve for the district,” he said.

He commended Ugochukwu Agballah, the state chairman of APC in Enugu State for repositioning the party since October 16, 2021, he emerged as the helmsman, urging party stakeholders and members to continue to give him the necessary support required to move the party to the next level.

