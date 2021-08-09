Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Surprisingly, the sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra succeeded today in Enugu as the usual busy roads on working days became empty.

The usual school run rush was not witnessed as people stayed back in their apartments for the fear of the unknown.

The government offices especially the secretariat and schools, markets and even rest were all ghost areas.

Yesterday, many schools sent SMS to parents telling them not to bring their children to school today.

The convoy of the Governor, Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi was seen move across Chime Avenue New Haven around 9am but without siren.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.