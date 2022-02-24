From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Security forces have recovered the bodies of some unknown gunmen who were killed after they attacked voters during the local council election in Enugu on Wednesday.

It was learnt that three of the gunmen met their Waterloo when they ran into a Police checkpoint in Akpugo after causing havoc in some polling units in the area.

A security source who did not want to be quoted revealed that the bodies were recovered at the Centenary City area on Thursday morning when they were being taken for burial by their colleagues.

The source said: ‘We have recovered the bodies of the unknown gunmen that wreaked havoc in a polling centre at Nkanu West yesterday during the just concluded local government elections.

‘Their bodies were recovered early this morning as they were being conveyed in a tipper when the joint security team that was deployed to the area stopped them and recovered the bodies.

‘Though they (those conveying the bodies) managed to escape but with serious gun injuries. I can assure you that we will get them down.

‘The team also recovered many Ak-47 rifles, pump-action guns and other items that look like charms.’

Gunmen had attacked polling units at Akpugo, Nkanu West Local Government Area, Obeagu Awkunanaw in Enugu South Local Government Area and Amagunze in Nkanu East Local government Area.

Many lives were lost in the incident which also led to the burning of several vehicles and electoral materials.

Journalists were not spared in the attack as two of them who were on election duty were abducted but were later released after being inflicted with matchet cuts.