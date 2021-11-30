From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Divine Wounds Schools, Enugu-Ezike, Enugu State is a unique school in all ramifications. Tucked away in Ogbodu, a remote community in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State, the school caters for the educational needs of orphans, motherless and abandoned children some of who were picked by the road by a mystic nun, Rev. Sister Martina Oforka.

Oforka, a stigmatic nun from Anambra State, who bleeds mysteriously on both palms and forehead during the Lenten period like the wounds of Jesus Christ during crucifixion on the cross of Calvary, had chosen a strange path of her religious profession when she relocated to the remote community in Nsukka area years back.

In 2012, she started a school where those vulnerable children could attain education. From Nursery and primary education, Divine Wounds School now runs a secondary school while other members of the host and neighbouring communities have registered their wards in the school.

During a celebration to mark its ninth anniversary held recently, Martina and the students thrilled their guests with scintillating performances.

Recalling how it all started, Martina said the sole intention of starting the school nine years ago in Umuagbedo Agu, Amachalla, Enugu-Ezike, was to help the motherless babies who were in the apostolate, the dangerously oppressed people and those who had no one to cater for them so that they could acquire western education like those privileged ones sponsored by their parents.

She said that, to the glory of God, many parents started trooping in with their children for registration into the school. She disclosed that an extension of the school was established in another community, Ogbodu, Enugu-Ezike in 2015.

She appreciated their benefactors and the pioneers who had in one way or the other contributed in bringing the school to its present height.

Counting its blessings, she said the school has thrived in various ways academically, like scaling through in WAEC and NECO exams in flying colours for the first time in 2018/2019 session.

Martina said the school has maintained its standard in both internal and external examinations without malpractice till date while raising students who are morally sound and also doing well in different higher institutions.

On the challenges so far, she said they are in need of building more classrooms, computer sets, hostels, construction of gutter for channeling water in front of the school at Umuagbedo Agu and a sound generator that can power the entire structure.

She disclosed that the school runs more like a charity organization but they are poised not to compromise standard hence they are still soliciting for assistance towards upgrading their library, school bus and recreational facilities.

One of the pioneer benefactors to the school, Hon. Francis Ujah, described Martina as instrument of God in changing the activities of the devil against human beings.

He said education was just one aspect of those things she has been sent from heaven to do on earth noting that it has been a mystery on how Martina has been able to cater for both the spiritual, health needs and feeding of those children under her care not to talk of the spiritual liberation she had brought to various families under one form of bondage or the other across the world.

Ujah called for government support Martina’s apostolate so that her daily toils and efforts to sustain all her projects can be lessened.

A catholic priest studying in Rome, Rev. Fr Peter Nnaji, said Martina has demonstrated her divine calling over the years as another Mother Theresa of this era. He appreciated the growth that has taken place in various aspects of the apostolate over time.

Sunday Akpogwu and Chidi Ezeonyilimba, who came from Onitsha, Anambra State to rejoice with Martina were excited over the manifestations from the orphaned children in the school.

“From what we have seen here today, the future is bright for the nation and the church well,” they said.

