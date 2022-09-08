From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

The former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), Prof Benjamin Ozumba, has commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for appointing Prof James Ogbonna as the first VC of the State University of Medicine and Applied science (SUMAS), Igbo-Eno, Enugu State.

Ozumba made the commendation while reacting to Prof Ogbonna’s appointment with newsmen in Nsukka on Thursday.

He said that Governor Ugwuanyi made the best choice in appointing Ogbonna, a Professor of Microbiology and Biotechnology who was his deputy Vice-Chancellor Academic in UNN during his administration.

“Prof Ogbonna is an intelligent and erudite professor who is endowed with wisdom and has excelled in all positions held.

“Under my administration as UNN VC, I first appointed him as Director and Coordinator of Biotechnology Center UNN.

“It was his excellent performance that got him elevated as DVC, so, as a Japanese certified professor, I have no doubt that he will deliver in his appointment and make the Governor, the people of Enugu state and Nigerians proud.

“It is a thing of honour to me that someone who worked as my deputy has been elevated to a high place of trust and honour,” he said.

Speaking further, the former VC said that “Ogbonna should remember that now he is a manager of man and materials, and the chief executive officer of the new university, much is expected from him.

“He has to listen more than talking, as well as tap into the wealth of experience he garnered while in UNN as DVC Academics in order to take the new university to an enviable height, that would attract students and scholars globally to the institution.

“The good thing is that Ogbonna is a good manager of human and materials, he is intelligent, innovative, hardworking, honest and God-fearing.

“Ugwuanyi made the best choice in appointing him as the first VC of the university,” he said.

Governor Ugwuanyi had on September 3 approved the appointment of Prof. Ogbonna as Vice Chancellor of the newly established State University of Medicine and Applied science (SUMAS), Igbo Eno, Enugu State.