The Enugu State Police Brutality and Extra-Judicial Killings Panel, yesterday, commenced sitting with 30 petitions from the Enugu Division.

Chairman of the panel, Justice Kingsley Ude (retd.) said the panel was yet to ascertain the number of petitions so far collected at the other nine Zonal Judiciary Offices.

The offices where petitions were submitted are Nsukka High Court; Ogbede High Court; Obollo Afor High Court; Oji River High Court; Ezeagu High Court; Udi High Court; Awgu High Court; Agbani High Court and Enugu Ezike High Court.

At the commencement of sitting of the panel at Old High Court 3, Justice Ude conceded to suggestion by the Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Enugu State branch, Jude Ezegwi, that list of all the cases and the table for hearing them be published to enable the petitioners know when to appear before the panel.

He, however, announced that the panel would continue to accept petitions from the public until February, 2021 to give enough time for the people to exercise their right of complain.

Ude also stated that since there was no dedicated Court for the sittings of the panel, it would be sitting on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.