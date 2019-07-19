Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Enugu State Ad-hoc Committee on Chieftaincy and Community Matters Review has said Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi is on course in solving rifts that arose between traditional rulers and town union members in the communities.

Chairman of the committee, Prof. Frank Asogwa, disclosed this, yesterday, in Nsukka, during an interactive section with community leaders of thought, which comprises local government council chairmen and their deputies, local government traditional rulers council chairmen and their vice chairmen, chairmen of presidents general, local government areas in Enugu North senatorial district and members of the committee, at Adada House, Nsukka Local Government headquarters.

Asogwa said the committee was mandated by the state governor to conduct a situation analysis in Enugu North senatorial zone on chieftaincy and community matters with a view to finding lasting solution to lingering crisis in some communities.

“Governor Ugwuanyi is passionate about peace, security and rural development in the state, that is why he set up this committee to look into causes of the problem that usually occur between traditional rulers and town union members.”

Asogwa, who has served as commissioner for Chieftaincy Affairs in the state explained that the governor wants to take stock of what happened in his last term in office, build on those experiences and forge ahead for the future.

“Our target is to identify the problems, create harmony and collaboration between these two local organs, proffer solutions and recommendations to the state government.

“The state government is interested in rural development, but this can only be achieved if the traditional rulers and town union members are working hand in hand,” he said.

He added that the committee has in its mandates to discuss the need and welfare of members of the neighbourhood watch.