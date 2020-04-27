The Enugu Government said it has paid additional 25 percent COVID-19 allowance for all health workers in the state.

The government said the incentive is in furtherance of its commitment to contain the spread of the virus and cushion the effect of the lockdown on the lives of healthcare workers.

The allowance, according to a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, represents 25 percent of the basic salaries of the health workers as recently approved by the State Executive Council.

The state government also announced that it paid the salaries of all public servants in the state on April 23, 2020.