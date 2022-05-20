From Magnus Eze, Enugu

A House of Representatives aspirant for Aninri/Awgu/Oji River Federal Constituency of Enugu State, Obidinma Johnny, has condemned attempt to exclude the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) three-man delegates in the state.

Johnny, who spoke while consulting with delegates from the Federal Constituency at the Oji River Council headquarters, yesterday, noted that a particular aspirant in the area had met with statutory delegates and excluded their three-man counterparts claiming that there was no election for them in the state.

But the aspirant stated that the ad-hoc delegates emerged from a peaceful ward congress held across the state on April 30, and wondered why any true party man would challenge the outcomes of such successful exercise.

“I recognise all of you, the Local Government Executives, 5-man ward executives, councillors and three-man delegates. I learnt that somebody said that he didn’t recognise our 3-man delegates. It is regrettable and painful.

“It is painful because our three-man delegates were legally elected in peaceful congresses across the 260 wards of Enugu State. Anyone that fails to recognise them is not a true PDP person and must be sanctioned by either suspension from the party or recall from the National Assembly. One good turn deserves another. You voted for him in 2019 and he is enjoying his tenure; now, he didn’t want you to enjoy your own. That’s why I condemn him and urge all you delegates to reject him come May 22, 2022 at the primaries.”

The former member of Enugu State House of Assembly pledged to give the constituency effective representation if supported to emerge victorious and be in the National Assembly.

Remarking, the delegates thanked the aspirant for identifying with them, assuring him of their votes at the primaries.

They vowed to resist any attempt to deny them the mandate freely given to them during the ward congress last month.