From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State, yesterday, constituted its state Campaign Council ahead of the 2023 polls.

Its Director General, Chief Ikeje Asogwa, who disclosed this at a press briefing at the campaign headquarters in Enugu, said the party constituted 1,795 members into various committees for the purpose of the campaign.

Asogwa, who doubles as the director general of the campaign organisation of the PDP governoship candidate, Dr. Peter Mbah, confirmed that campaign has already started at the grassroots level at the various council areas of the state.

Disclosing that the Council would cover the campaign council for the 17 local government areas, Asogwa announced that campaigns at the development centres would commence as Aninri LGA as the first point of call.

On the composition of the state Campaign Council, he said Dr Eric Oluedo was appointed as Secretary General while Dr. Dan Shere, Deacon Okey Ogbodo and Ogbuefi Ozomgbachi were appointed as deputy directors for North, East and West senatorial zones, respectively. Directors of other committees announced by the Director General are Emeka Okeke (Administration), Nwabueze Ugwu (Compliance), Ogbonna Asogwa (Contact and Outreach), Chinedu Onu (Corporate/Private Sector Coordination), Olangwa Ezekwe (Diaspora), Prince Emeka Odo (Finance) and KGB Oguakwa (Inter-Party Affairs), Tahil Ochi (Logistics), Dr Victor Udeh (Legal Services), Dr. Martin Chukwunweike (Medical Services), Dr. Kingsley Udeh (Media/Mainstream), Onyekachi Ugwu (Media/New Media), Dr. Reuben Onyishi (Media/Online), Jude Asogwa (Monitoring) and Chief Mike Onu (Operations).

Also appointed as directors are Dr. Sam Ogbu-Nwobodo (Research and Strategy), Chief Nana Ogbodo (Communications and Campaign Spokespersons), Dr Kingsley Ebenyi (Reconciliation), ACG Sam Aneke (Security and Safety), Prince USA Igwesi (Support Groups and Coordination), Chinedu Ani (Technical and Systems), Uwakwe Ezeja (Trade Unions and Trade Associations), Emeka Onah (Transport), Ricky Agu (Voter Education), Rita Mbah (Women Coordination), Uche Nwobodo (Works), SKE Udeh-Okoye (Youths Mobilization), John Nwakoby (Non-Indigenes), Beloved Dan Anike (Grassroots Mobilization) while Dan Nwomeh retains his position as the Head of the Peter Mbah Media Office.

The Campaign DG also announced the appointment of a Campaign Advisory Committee composing eminent elder statesmen and political leaders in the state. Topping the list are former governors, Chief Jim Nwobodo, Chief Okwesilieze Nwobodo and Group Captain Joe Orji (retd). Also on the body are former deputy governors, Chief Okechukwu Itanyi, Dr Sunday Onyebuchi and Rev. Ralph Nwonye.

Others are Senator Ike Ekweremadu, Rev. Hyde Onuaguluchi, Senator Ben Collins Ndu, Senator Chukwuka Utazi, Dr. Pat Asadu,Toby Okechukwu, Senator Gil Nnaji, Ambassador Justina Eze, Goddy Agbo and Dubem Onyia.

Also on the list are Chief Rex Onyeabor, Charles Ugwu, Chief Sam Onyishi, Chris Nnadi, Gary Eneh, Chinyeaka Ohaa, Chief Wilson Agbo, Charlie Ugwu, Chief Maxi Ukuta and Prof. Damian Oputa.

Speaker of Enugu State House of Assembly, Edward Ubosi, commissioners in the state and the 17 council chairmen completed the list of the advisory committee members.

He said the party had also constituted Local Government Campaign Councils for 17 LGAs, adding that the campaign organisations would kick off simultaneously at the state and council levels.

Chief Asogwa also announced that those expected at the town hall meetings in the 68 development of centres were traditional rulers, town unions executives, civil society organisations, non-governmental organisations, traders, farmers, religious leaders, youths, women organisation, transport unions, professional bodies, local government workers, teachers, and others.

He said the timetable for the town hall meetings had been released to the public.