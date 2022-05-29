By Steve Agbota

The Managing Director of Orava Nigeria Limited, a marine logistics firm, Mr. Darlington Ofor has commended Mr. Peter Mbah on his victory as Enugu State gubernatorial candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

While commending the Enugu State PDP governorship candidate, Darlington Ofor encouraged Mbah not to rest on his oars, but intensify efforts to win the actual polls in 2023.

Darlington, who is also the Deputy National President of the Chartered Institute of Transport Administration (CIoTA) Nigeria, charged Mbah to constructively engage and partner with other contestants and key state actors in a bid to have an all-inclusive government structure.

“I want to specially congratulate Mr. Peter Mbah on his victory at the Enugu State primaries of the PDP. It was a huge victory, but I also want to encourage him not to lose focus of the main goal which is to win the polls next year,” Darlington said.

He, however, advised Mbah to develop blueprints to address major issues in the State, including; security, economy, technology, education, health, social investments, youth and women empowerment, among others.

As a transport expert and Deputy President of CIoTA, Darlington Ofor also noted that CIoTA is willing and available to partner Enugu State by opening new vistas of economic growth via transport sector-driven initiatives.

Recall that Mr. Peter Mbah, a former Enugu State Commissioner for Fnance, won the governorship primary of the PDP having polled 790 votes to defeat his closest rival, Chijioke Edeoga, who secured nine votes.

The result was announced by the chairman of the electoral panel appointed by the National Working Committee of the PDP, Sunday Ambuno.

After the withdrawal of about 12 aspirants from the race, only five aspirants participated in the exercise. A total of 812 delegates were accredited for the exercise. Out of the 807 total votes cast, 804 were valid and three rendered invalid.

Mr Mbah, a legal practitioner and Chairman of Pinnacle Oil and Gas Limited, in his acceptance speech after the primary, promised to serve the people with humility and forthrightness adding that he would consolidate on the achievement of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

