Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State, Peter Mbah has charged security agencies to fish out perpetrators of the dastardly act with a view to bringing them to justice.

“The shooting was horrific, barbaric and repugnant to all the values we hold dear as a society. My heart goes out to the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Ondo, Bishop Jude Arogundade, the entire Catholic Community, victims of the shooting and those that lost their beloved ones. It is my hope that the law enforcement agencies will do all that is humanly possible to apprehend the perpetrators with a view to bringing them to book.”

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .