Nigerian former professional footballer, Kanu Nwankwo, has extolled the leadership virtues of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State.

The Olympic gold medalist described the governor as God fearing, peaceful and kind-hearted leader who has made lots of sacrifices and frantic efforts to keep the state peaceful and progressive.

He stated this, yesterday, when he led a delegation of Kanu Heart Foundation to Government House Enugu on a courtesy visit to Ugwuanyi.

He said Enugu remains peaceful because Ugwuanyi is “a man of good heart and a peaceful leader.”

Nwankwo, also known as ‘Papilo’, also commended the governor for his good works in the state in spite of the economic, security and public health challenges bedevilling the country.

He said Enugu was his second home, informing the governor that he and his team were in the city for the Kanu Heart Foundation Fitness Walk billed to take place at the end of month to commemorate this year’s World Heart Day.

He said Enugu was chosen for the event because it was the most peaceful state in the South East geo-political zone.

He said the Kanu Heart Foundation, since its establishment in 2,000, has carried out 600 open heart surgeries, with 200 patients on the waiting list, adding that 150 indigenes of Enugu State are beneficiaries.

“We thank you very much for what you are doing, we say may God bless you and give you strength. The good things that we do live with us; know that all the good things you have done will live with you. We will all remember you and will never forget all your good works.

“In life, not everybody will like you but if you have 70 per cent or 80 per cent of people who will like you, you are good. We know that by encouraging your good works, you will do more. And we know that even if you are not here tomorrow, your good works will talk about you positively. Keep it up.”

The founder of Kanu Heart Foundation announced that there will be free medical care on the day of the fitness walk.

Nwankwo, who sought the blessing and cooperation of the Enugu State Government towards the success of the scheduled fitness walk, expressed confidence that the governor would give them support.

Revealing what motivated him to embark on the life-saving humanitarian programme, Nwankwo who thanked God for saving his life after battling with heart-related ailment, said: “I am a symbol of hope and I believe that you out there will learn from me and that is why I am doing what I am doing.”

Nwankwo’s Manager and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of First Choice Afro Villa Ltd, Jerry Onuokaibe, explained that the fitness walk is to create awareness about heart-related ailments, prevention, early detection and treatment.

“We are here in Enugu because we know that this Kanu Heart Foundation walk will be done peacefully because you are a man of peace.”

Ugwuanyi invoked the blessings of the forefathers of Enugu on them, expressing delight at Nwankwo’s humanitarian gesture, saying that it was rare.

The governor lauded Nwankwo for the life-saving foundation he has laid, adding that it is a world-wide recognition of which he would be remembered for.

Ugwuanyi assured Nwankwo of his administration’s support and commitment to the success of the event, and beseeched God to continue to be with him and see him through.