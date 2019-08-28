The Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Lands and Urban Development in Enugu State, Mr. Augustine Udeh, who was abducted on Sunday evening between Isu-Awaa and the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH) Ituku-Ozalla, along the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway, has been rescued.

Speaking on phone, Mr. Udeh who has reunited with his family, said he is hale and hearty and thanked God for his rescue.

The Permanent Secretary, who disclosed that no ransom was paid, also thanked Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for his swift interventions, especially the effective security measures his administration has put in place, which he said saw to his release.

Mr. Udeh equally appreciated the efforts of the security agencies and went further to thank the civil servants of the state for their prayers and support.