The Police in Enugu on Wednesday arraigned one Nduka Obasi, 28, in an Enugu East Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing electrical cables valued at N172,200.

The cables were said to be property of the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC).

However, when the charges were read out, Obasi, who hails from Enugu East Local Government Area pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, ASP Reuben Ihejiobi, said that the matter was reported to the Abakpa Nike Police Station, Enugu on July 4, 2018 by the EEDC representative, Mr Elijah Omegah.

Ihejiobi said that the alleged stolen cables could not be brought to court because of their quantity and weight.

He promised to present the items at the next adjourned date.

When the matter came up for hearing, the prosecution witness, Insp. Clifford Eze, attached to the Abakpa Police Station, told the court that three armoured cables were recovered from the accused.

Eze said that a bag containing tools and hand gloves allegedly used in removing the cables from the transformer were also recovered from him.

Eze further said that a photograph of the accused with the alleged stolen cables and the tools found in his bag was taken.

Counsel for the accused, Mr G. Nwancho, said he would not cross-examine the prosecution witness until the cables were presented to the court as promised by the prosecutor.

The Magistrate, Mrs Uche Muogbo, accepted Nwancho’s plea and adjourned the matter to Oct. 10 for continuation of hearing. (NAN)