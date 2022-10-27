From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The Enugu State Police Command said it has within the past 10 days arrested nine kidnap suspects and rescued three of their victims.

The arrest and rescue took place in two different operations at Nkwo in Ugwuaji community of Enugu South local government and Igbokwube village, Amalla in Udenu local government all of the state.

According to State Police Public Relations Officer,Daniel Ndukwe (DSP), Police operatives also recovered a minibus, a Dane gun, a mock gun and many other incriminating items from the suspects.

He said, “Meanwhile, Police Operatives of the Command serving at Independence Layout Police Division, on 20/10/2022 at about 2.30pm, arrested three (3) kidnapping suspects namely: Chidi Jobbison (male) aged 24, Emmanuel Ogbu (m) aged 25 and Ogochukwu Nweke (f) aged 17, at Nkwo in Ugwuaji community of Enugu South LGA, and rescued their male kidnapped victim.

“Their arrest is due to the Operatives swift response to credible information alleging the trio and other members of their gang that escaped, wearing masks and operating in a mini bus, abducted the said victim from his house to a bush in the mentioned location and obtained a ransom of six hundred and fifty thousand naira (N650,00.00), through a POS Operator.

“However, the Operatives clamped down on them, arrested the suspects and recovered the yellow-coloured Suzuki mini bus with reg. no. UKP 270 YP and two (2) masks.”

The second operation he said was at Idenye where six suspects were arrested and two victims rescued