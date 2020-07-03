Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The police in Enugu state have arrested Mrs. Ifeoma Ozougwu and her husband for allegedly driving six inches nail into the skull of their housemaid.

The victim, little Nneoma Nnadi said to be cousin to the woman was also tortured without mercy as the woman allegedly inserted red pepper into her private part and locked her inside the toilet.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Daniel Ndukwe (ASP) who confirmed the arrest said the Commissioner of Police, Ahmad Abdurrahman had directed full scale investigation.

It was gathered that neighbours were the ones who alerted the police of the incarceration of the little girl before the Police stomed their residence at Thinkers Corner Enugu where they rescued the girl from the toilet and subsequently arrested the woman and husband.

