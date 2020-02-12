The Enugu State Police Command has arrested 30 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers, cultists and fraudsters, recovering stolen vehicles and firearms from them. Commissioner of Police Ahmad Abdul-Rahman said, “We have been chasing these criminals out of the state.

“The Anti-Kidnapping Unit (AKU) commander, Pius Ugozeela, with his operatives, arrested Adamu, Musa and Dauda on January 18 and 22, 2020, at their various hideouts in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State. They kidnapped a woman politician in Igbo-Etiti Local Government of Enugu State with her son and driver in December 2019 on Enugu Ugwuogo Opi Nsukka Road.

“Also, they kidnapped John with his mother and two sisters at the boundary between Ezeagu LG in Enugu State and Ebelebe village, in Anambra State. We recovered one AK-47 rifle with 11 rounds of live ammunition and three locally made guns with 18 live cartridges.

“The CP’s Monitoring Unit arrested five suspects for fraud, impersonation, conspiracy, child trafficking and rape at Golf Estate, Enugu. The suspects are Ugwu, Onyebuchi, Ngozi, and Tochukwu, Obinna, and recovered Lexus 330, Toyota Solara, Toyota Corolla and N2 million.

“Operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad arrested four suspects along Ninth Mile Corner, Udi LG, involved in armed robbery. They took their victims to the bush and robbed them of their belongings. The suspects included Chigozie and Ezeh. “The Anti-Cultism Squad (ACS) has arrested some suspects who are members of Junior Viking Confraternity.

“In December 2019, they took their victim from his parents home at Abakpa to Obiagwu Ogui Enugu where they initiated him into the Junior Viking Confraternity against his wish. The suspects are, Chidiebere, Ifeanyi, Izuchukwu Chisom, Chukwuemeka and Onyedika. Operatives of ACS on January 20, 2020, stormed Ibeagwa bush in Enugu East LG and arrested suspected members of Black Axe Cult group. They were performing initiation when they were nabbed.

“The SARS operatives arrested two suspects, Ali and Onyebuchi. They specialised in loitering around bank premises with intent to monitor and rob bank customers. Three master keys and a black Volkswagen Vento car were recovered. The suspects will soon be charged to court.