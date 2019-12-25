A former commissioner and immediate past council chairman of Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area in Enugu State, Fidelis Ani, has commended the state governor, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s style of leadership, describing it as visionary and people-oriented.

He also described the governor as a leader who always strives to make life better for the citizens as well as residents in the state.

He appreciated the governor for his support during his tenure as council boss, even as he also thanked Ugwuanyi for appointing Hon. Barth Ezugwu as the Transition Committee Chairman of the local government.

He commended the governor for actualizing his vision for the state through his people oriented leadership style and relentless efforts to reposition the state.

He stated that the governor’s efforts have produced massive results in terms of peace, security and development projects that dot the capital city as well as the 17 LGAs and over 470 communities in the state.

“Our governor is a man of vision, a people-oriented leader who treats both the high and low equally. The impact of Governor Ugwuanyi’s humble and God-fearing leadership style in Enugu State has been firmly stamped as a model to posterity and other states in Nigeria.

I am grateful to God almighty, and I thank the great people of Uzo Uwani immensely for giving me the rare opportunity to serve them,” he said.