From Aloysius Attah, Nsukka

Wednesday’s local government election in Enugu State recorded a large turnout of voters across different communities in Enugu-Ezike, Igbo-Eze North local government area of the state.

The election was also peaceful as the enthusiastic voters filed out in their numbers to cast their vote after accreditation which started around 10 am in the area.

At Essodo Ward 1, Central School Aji, voters waited patiently for the ENSIEC officials to arrive and arrange the materials before voting commenced around 12 pm.

A lawmaker representing Igbo-Eze North/ Udenu Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon Simon Atigwe, who cast his vote at Umuonoda Ose Hall, Aji at about 12:10 pm, commended the people who turned out to vote despite the fact that the election was fixed on a working day.

Atigwe said people voted happily because of good governance and effective leadership already exemplified in Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

‘What he is doing in the state is encouraging our people to participate in their civic duties and this is one of them. The turnout is very impressive and the reports I’m getting across different polling units is also very encouraging,’ he said.

Chairman of Igbo-Eze North LGA Prince Ejike Itodo, who also voted at his polling unit in Union Primary School, Aji, at 12:21 pm, also commended ENSIEC for early distribution of election materials. He described Governor Ugwuanyi as a Hero of Democracy who made it possible that governance is working at the grassroots while more people are also groomed into political positions from the local government levels.

He predicted a clean sweep for the PDP and its candidates in the election.

At Central School, Umuida, Umuozzi Ward 7, polling unit 001, where the Deputy Chairman of Igbo-Eze North LGA, Ikechukwu Ogbu, voted, was also a seamless exercise as voters cast their votes after accreditation simultaneously.

Ogbugo expressed delight on the large turnout recorded across the polling units in Igbo-Eze North and also chided the opposition party in the state, the APC whom he noted chickened out of the polls having seen their imminent defeat.

Former Chairman of Igbo-Eze North LGA Uwakwe Ezeja described the election as free, fair and credible without any record of violence. He said the people are celebrating the Governor, the Council Chairman and his deputy whom he said were all doing well in office hence the reason why people came out to vote.

The outgoing councillor in Aji Essodo Ward 1, Hon Kenechi Ogilija-Agbaji, said the elected officials of Igbo-Eze North LGA justified the confidence reposed on them two years ago when they were elected into office and the people have reciprocated such gesture by voting them again.