Chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party in Igbo-Eze North local government area, Enugu State have commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for allowing democracy thrive at the grassroots level through regular local government elections in the state.

State Assistant Legal Adviser of the PDP, Williams Eze who spoke in Ogrute yesterday after the declaration of results of the local government election where Prince Ejike Itodo was returned elected for a second tenure in office said Governor Ugwuanyi has made it possible for youths like Itodo and others in that mold to come up from the grassroots and take over the mantle of leadership to complement the governor’s developmental strides in the state.

Eze, a lawyer, who is a member of the 18-man Working Committee of the PDP in Enugu state and the Legal Adviser, Igbo-Eze North Traditional Rulers Council said Governor Ugwuanyi has made positive impacts in virtually all sectors of the state which included education, infrastructure and health among others.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

He said that hitherto forgotten communities in the state have been connected to the centre by the provision of road networks under the Ugwuanyi administration while the governor by his development strides has endeared the party and the government into the hearts of the people.

Also speaking, another stakeholder in Igbo-Eze North, Festus Ayogu(Bravo) while commending the massive participation that greeted the last Wednesday local government election in the area described the situation as amazing.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

He said people of Ozzi Ward 9 has no history of being apolitical during elections which has been boosted by Governor Ugwuanyi’s good governance which is being replicated at the local government.

Ayogu said Governor Ugwuanyi as a lover of peace has bequeathed a legacy of peace and rancor free elections in the state that people no longer feel disconnected with the government thereby making Enugu the envy of other neighbouring states.

“Every other indigene of other neighbouring states is looking forward to come to Enugu and invest .With the kind of peace we are experiencing in the state under Governor Ugwuanyi, people are happy identifying with the government.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

“My prayer going forward is is that Enugu will continue to experience good governance, peace, growth and development and massive infrastructure upgrade just as we are seeing under the Ugwuanyi administration” he said.