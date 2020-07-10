Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi-administration has presented a new bus to Model Secondary School, Nsukka, in recognition of the school’s outstanding performance in the 2019 President’s Teachers and Schools Excellence Award (PTSEA) of the Federal Ministry of Education.

The state government also promoted the school’s principal, Obi Ezeugwuorie, to principal on special Grade Level 17, for providing the desired leadership.

It equally presented cash award and laptop computer to each of the five students, who performed creditably in the 2019 national educational competitions.

According to the records, Model Secondary School, Nsukka, emerged the fifth best school in public category in the country while Ezugwuorie, was the fifth best principal in the nation’s public schools category.

Obi Chukwuemeka and Enebe Chimaobi of Spring of Life International School, Enugu, emerged winners in the 2019 National Mathematics Competition (primary category) and were rewarded by with N250,000 and a laptop computer worth N150,000, each.

Onoh Chidiogo of Girls Secondary School, Abakpa Nike, Enugu, emerged the overall winner of the maiden edition of the essay competition of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) and was also rewarded with N250,000 and a laptop computer worth N150,000.

Egwuchika Onyeze of Shalom Academy, Nsukka, and Odigbo Chukwuka of University Secondary School, Nsukka, clinched the 3rd position in the 2019 National Mathematics Competition (senior category) and were rewarded with N100,000 and a laptop computer worth N150,000.

Presenting the awards on behalf of Governor Ugwuanyi, the Deputy Governor, Cecilia Ezeilo, said the gesture was in furtherance of the state government’s commitment to rewarding excellence and appreciating the “achievements of anyone or institution that brings glory and good reputation to the state.”