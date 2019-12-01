Paulinus Osiomeye, Abuja

The Prince of Mburubu Kingdom in Enugu State, Engr Lawrence Ezeh, in company with over 20,000 members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, will today exit the party for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

This disclosure was made by the Media Aide to Prince Lawrence Ezeh, Mr ThankGod Ofoelue.

According to him, “all preparations have been made and Prince will be returning to the PDP on Sunday. The state governor, Dr Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and all PDP stalwarts in Enugu East Senatorial Zone will be gathering to welcome him back to the party.”

He said: “Ezeh is an asset in the state, and everyone is happy he is returning to the PDP to help build the state. The great thing here is that all members of his campaign team, Aka Ekpuchi Onwa, as well as over 20,000 supporters from the APC are joining the PDP with him,” Ofoelue said ahead of today’s event.

Ezeh, a frontline member of the PDP in Enugu State until late 2018, had dumped the party for the APC where he ran for the Enugu East Senatorial ticket but was defeated by a former governor of the state, Dr Chimaroke Nnamani, in the February 23, 2019 National Assembly election.

“Dear brothers and sisters, friends and well-wishers, this is to formally inform you that I am leaving the party and returning to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ezeh said.