Enugu professionals in the Diaspora have lauded founder and chief executive officer of Pinnacle Oil and Gas Limited, Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, over his revolutionary successes in the public and private sectors, noting that his achievements have placed Enugu and the sons of the Coal City State on the global map.

The group stated this in a statement signed by its coordinator, Tochukwu Agu, while commending Mbah for putting Enugu in the limelight again.

“We are proud of Mbah’s business and professional track records, which have taken him through several spheres of global activity such as import trade, oil and gas sales and distributions, maritime logistics,and public service.

“We aware of how Pinnacle Oil and Gas company filling stations maintained low pump prices during the recent scarcity, ensuring the plight of Nigerians and Enugu people didn’t have to worsen in any way.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State recently inspected Pinnacle Oil and Gas facility in Lekki Free Zone, saying that it is the most extensive oil and gas storage facility to receive mother vessels with remote control access, pumping and loading massive vessels in 24 hours.

On his part, Professor Chris Ohurogu, Mbah’s former lecturer in Nigeria, said, “He struck me as a very hardworking, intelligent and highly motivated person, who possesses such a degree of foresight and problem-solving mentality, which surpass those of his peers.”