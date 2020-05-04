Magnus Eze, Enugu

Enugu Government, yesterday, said it was proud of Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama.

Commissioner for Health, Dr. Ike Obi, stated this during the presentation of COVID-19 palliatives to the government and people of the state by the Kwusike Foundation, founded by the minister.

The foundation donated test kits, complete personal protective equipment, infrared non-contact thermometers, safety goggles, surgical masks, and cartons of hand sanitizers to the state Government; while All Progressives Congress members and vulnerable groups received bags of rice, beans, cartons of noodles and other provisions. Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Health, Dr. Ifeanyi Agujiobi who received the items on behalf of the Government the medical items would go a long way in assisting the state overcome the ravaging virus, pointing out that Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has demonstrated capacity to overcome the virus.

Represented by an APC chieftain in the state, Chief Okey Ogbodo, the minister said the Federal Government has continued to do all in its ability to combat the pandemic, noting that the gradual easing of the lockdown was a clear indication that the efforts were yielding positive fruits.