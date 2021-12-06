Administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has successfully trained 114 indigent girls, women and boys in Information Communication Technology (ICT) at the newly established Tech Hub and Youth Innovation Centre in Obollo Afor, Udenu Local Government Area.

Speaking during the graduation, the General Manager of the Obollo Afor Tech Hub and Youth Innovation Centre, Emmanuel Uba Nwani, said one of the aims of Governor Ugwuanyi’s administration in establishing the centre was to empower the girl-child by exposing them to the digital world through knowledge of computer applications and other digital intricacies, to enable them earn a living and be self-reliant in future.

Nwani, who noted that the five-week training was conducted free of charge in collaboration with Tech 4 Development, explained the pupils and women were exposed to graphic design, software development, web designing and solar energy installation, among others.

The general manager, who presented certificate of participation to the beneficiaries, urged other pupils in the area to develop interest and avail themselves of the opportunity.

“This is to host and train mostly the girl-child; not only the girl-child, but the vulnerable women and boys in the society who do not have access to modern telecommunication infrastructure.

“We train them in ICT programmes such as digital technology and digital literacy to expose them to the technology world.

“They were taught how to work with computer system; they were shown computer parts; they were trained on how to open some of the applications like Microsoft window; they were shown how to create email addresses; they were also trained on how to browse the internet.

“We know that presently Nigeria is working towards Computer Based Test for all grades and the people concerned, especially the people in the hinterland must be acquainted; must be knowledgeable on how to use computer system,” he said.

One of the facilitators, Brown Ini, expressed gratitude to Ugwuanyi for establishing the programme, stressing that it will go a long way towards empowering the girl-child in ICT.

Some of the children, who benefitted from the training, thanked Governor Ugwuanyi for the noble achievement and promised to utilise the gains in their daily activities.

