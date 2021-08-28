The Purple Krown Academy of New Layout, Enugu, on Friday, defeated Golden Stars FC of Obiagu 2-0 to win the maiden edition of the Coal City Legend Football Under-18 tournament.

Chinecherem Akaogu scored the opening goal for Purple Krown in the 53rd minute of the final encounter played at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu.

Victor Nwankwo made it 2-0 at the 84th minute to seal the win for his team.

In the third place match, Young Stars FC of Iva Valley, Enugu, defeated Evergreen FC of Abakpa Nike, Enugu by 3-2.

Young Stars entered into the interval with 2-0 advantage with the 20th minute and 42nd minute strikes through Edozie Umeh and Arinze Nwafor, respectively.

Gideon Ogbe reduced the tally for Evergreen in the 45th minute but Nwafor pulled a brace to make it 3-1 in favour of Young Stars.

Evergreen fought back and their efforts paid off at the 83rd minute, when Arinze Uzoma netted the second goal.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Purple Krown went home with N200,000 cash award, Golden Stars took home N150,000 and Young Stars FC pocketed N100,000

Purple Krown Academy’s Anthony Okoronkwo won the Best Goalkeeper of the tournament, while Chinecherem Akaogu won the Most Valuable Player.

NAN reports that both were rewarded with N100,000 each.

In a post-match interview with journalists, Purple Krown Coach, Reginald Ugochukwu, praised his players for their resilience throughout the tournament.

“To God be the glory that we won the trophy at last and it speaks well of the players.

“This is the third set of my grassroots team and I believe and hope that some will in future make the national team,” he said. (NAN)