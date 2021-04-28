The Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State administration has raised the alarm over recent efforts by some persons to sabotage the ongoing construction of a Digital Industrial Park (DIP) by the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) in Enugu North Local Government Area.

In a statement by the Commissioner for Science and Technology, Obi Kama, the state government said the persons involved in sabotage of the project are disrupting the ongoing construction works at the site under different guises.

Kama disclosed that “Enugu State Government had allocated Plot OS/1, Old GRA Enugu (where the green triangle, Murtala Mohammed Park is located) to NCC, via the Enugu State Ministry of Land’s letter reference No. LEN:38779/8, dated September 8, 2020, for the construction of DIP.”

Emphasising the importance of the DIP, the commissioner said: “The park will birth the digital transformation for advancement of the socio-economic goals of the South East geo-political zone in particular and Nigeria in general.”