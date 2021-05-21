Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, yesterday, joined members and leadership of the state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to hold a one-day mega prayer rally for peace and God’s urgent intervention in the security challenges confronting the country.

Declaring open the prayer rally, CAN chairman, Rev. Emmanuel Ositadimma Edeh, disclosed that the theme, “My Peace I Give Unto You”, was occasioned by “the prevailing circumstances of the day,” stating that “as Christians, we quickly remembered the words of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ in John 14:27, which says “My Peace I Give Unto You.”

The CAN chairman said: “We need peace in our hearts, peace in our homes, peace in our communities, peace in all our 17 local government areas, peace in Enugu State, peace in the South East, peace in Nigeria and the whole world.”

Edeh appreciated Governor Ugwuanyi for his commitment to God, peace and all the support his administration has been giving the religious institutions in the state, including the successful hosting of the prayer rally.

In his congregational prayer, Chaplain of Upper Room Ministries, Enugu, Tony Nnaji, called on the people of God to unite and rise to the prevailing challenges in the country by praying fervently and speaking with one voice, declaring that, “God has given us victory.”

In their separate intercessory prayer sessions, the representatives of the five blocs of CAN in Enugu State prayed for “gratitude to God, forgiveness of sins, and against bloodshed and insecurity in Nigeria.”

They also prayed for peace in Enugu State and Nigeria, the leaders of the country, and youths.

The CAN leadership unanimously commended Ugwuanyi for entrusting Enugu State to the hands of God, maintaining that the state has remained peaceful and secure because of the governor’s faith in God, commitment to the people’s wellbeing as well as his uncommon leadership style.

In his prayer session, Bishop Godwin Madu of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria thanked God for giving Ugwuanyi, “who trusts his faith in you”, the wisdom, character and leadership qualities to lead Enugu State on the path of peace and good governance.

Bishop Madu prayed for God’s protection on the people of Nigeria and called on Him to come and rescue Nigeria.

“In Enugu State, we thank you for our God-fearing, peaceful and CAN-loving Governor Ugwuanyi, who is here today, for giving him the wisdom to worship you,” he said.