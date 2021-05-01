Fans of Enugu Rangers International Football Club, on Friday, paid glowing tributes to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, for his sheer dexterity, resilience and mind-blowing achievements in revamping the club and returning it to its winning ways, within one year of his administration.

The enthusiasts, who spoke during the launch of “The New Dawn”, a book on Enugu Rangers International Football Club, written by Basil Ojengwa, at The Base Event Centre, Enugu, narrated with nostalgia how Gov. Ugwuanyi repositioned and gave maximum support to the club, which enable it to win the 2016 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) and the 2018 NFF/AITEO Federation Cup, after 32 years without winning a trophy.

Describing Gov. Ugwuanyi as a jinx breaker, the Rangers fans, said that the governor’s achievements, commitment and steadfastness in returning the club to its winning ways as well as other feats in the sport industry were legendary and unprecedented.

They added that lovers of Rangers football club all over the world are indebted to the governor for resuscitating the club’s ‘Never Say Die’ spirit, which according to them, was the pride of the Igbo man, after the Civil War.

Reviewing the book, the member representing Ezeagu Constituency in the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Chima Obieze, highlighted that the author narrated “the contributions of a great leader (Ugwuanyi) who can best be described as a Peaceful Leader, Lover of Football, Silent Achiever and a Consensus Builder”.

Hon. Obieze added that “the author dedicated this book first to the Almighty God and then to the man God used to bring Rangers back to her winning ways, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi”.