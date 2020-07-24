The Enugu State Government on Friday announced 21 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of the infection in the state to 726.

Prof. Ikechukwu Obi, the state’s Commissioner for Health, said this in a statement in Enugu.

He said that the confirmation of the new cases was contained in the update given by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Obi explained that out of the 21 new cases, 16 were confirmed on July 22, with the remaining five confirmed on July 23.

He gave the number of confirmed patients undergoing COVID-19 treatment as 338, adding that 371 had been discharged after two post-treatment tests, which came out negative, while 17 patients were confirmed dead.

The commissioner urged residents of the state to call 08182555550, 09022333833 or the NCDC number 080097000010, if they noticed any COVID-19 related symptom or knew anyone who might have developed the symptoms.

He advised residents to adhere strictly to all the NCDC precautionary measures, saying “COVID-19 is real.” (NAN)