Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Enugu State yesterday recorded a fourth case of COVID-19, four days after the third case was announced by the state government.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Ikechukwu Obi, who made this known in a statement on Friday night said that the patient is a 39 year old man who lives and works in Lagos but returned to Enugu on the 22nd of April.

Dr Obi said that, “this new case is a 39 year old who used to live and work in Lagos. Recently this person traveled back to Enugu on the 22nd of April, took ill subsequently and reported to a mission hospital in the state.

“Staff of the hospital alerted the State COVID-19 response team days later and samples were taken on the 29th of April which have turned out to be positive today, 1st May 2020. This new case is not a contact of the 3rd case.

“Thus far cases reported in Enugu have had positive travel history.This means 4 cases have tested positive in Enugu, 2 have been discharged and now, 2 are currently positive.

“Greater vigilance at the ports of entry into Enugu State is advised. We are now reporting cases that are not primary contacts of confirmed cases,” he said.