The Enugu State Government has announced 68 new cases of the novel coronavirus disease thus, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 144.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Prof. Ikechukwu Obi, made the announcement in a statement in Enugu on Monday.

Obi said that the Ministry of Health confirmed the 68 new cases in the update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

“The Enugu State Ministry of Health confirms 68 new cases of COVID-19 in the state.

“The total number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Enugu State is now 144 cases, comprising of 110 active cases 29 discharged and five deaths.

“The number of health-worker infested in the state stands at 49,’’ he said.

According to him, some misconceptions over spread of the pandemic in the state is not out place.

“It has become necessary to correct the impression and inform the public that Enugu has had its share of COVID-19 infections, just as it is happening all over the world.

“No individual category has been spared by the pandemic.

“Consequently, men, women, children, old and young, people of every profession and socio-economic class have been affected.

“The state ministry of health COVID-19 response team continues to follow the protocol and public health advisories of the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 as well as that of the Federal Ministry of Health, in responding to the pandemic.’’ (NAN)