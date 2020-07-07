The Enugu State Government has announced nine new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number to 381.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Prof. Ikechukwu Obi, made the announcement in a statement on Tuesday.

Obi stated that the ministry confirmed the nine new cases in the update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

He added that the number of confirmed cases undergoing treatment was now 170, while 201 had been discharged.

“The number of cases on treatment, 170, number of cases discharged,201, and number of confirmed COVID-19 related deaths is 10,” he said.

He urged the public to adhere to all the NCDC precautionary measures to stay safe.

“If in spite your efforts, however, you develop symptoms or know anyone who may have developed symptoms, please call the following numbers; 08182555550 or 09022333833 or the NCDC number 080097000010,” he said.

The commissioner called on the public to be responsible, adding that ”COVID-19 is real.” (NAN)