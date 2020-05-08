Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Enugu State government yesterday announced the discovery of a new COVID-19 case in the state, bringing the total recorded cases in the state to 9 with 7 active cases.

The announcement of the 9th case by the state Commissioner for Health Prof. Ikechukwu Obi, late on Thursday came at a time when both the state Governor, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, the state Commissioner of police and other security heads were intensifying efforts to ensure that the porous borders are plugged.

According to Prof Obi, “Enugu state government has confirmed the 9th positive case of COVID-19 in Enugu State. This case is a nine-year-old child, with contact with the fourth case reported in Enugu who had positive travel history.

“Thus the total number of cases ever reported in Enugu now rises to 9 with 7 active cases.

He said that the patient has been admitted into one of the Isolation and Treatment Centres noting that further contacts are being identified and line listed for possible testing.

While reminding Enugu residents to stay at home and only go out when absolutely necessary, he revealed that decontamination of the patient’s home has been promptly carried out.

Meanwhile, Governor Ugwuanyi who has been personally visiting all the state land borders in the state was at Enugu/Abia boundary along Enugu/Port Harcourt Expressway, Thursday, where he warned that lapsed and deliberate sabotage on the part of those manning the borders would not be tolerated.

He also charged security agencies on duty, and the security team of Awgu Local Government Area to enforce total restrictions, in the overall public interest.

On his part, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Ahmad Abdurahman on Thursday threatened severe disciplinary sanctions against misbehaving policemen at the borders.

Abdurrahman who led a team of heads of security agencies in the state to inspect the level of compliance and enforcement of the border closure order at Enugu/Benue and Enugu/Ebonyi States borders charged them to take the enforcement duty very serious and shun corruption and other unprofessional acts, which have disciplinary consequences and were capable of jeopardizing the aim of the border closure.

Addressing security personnel at Amalla/Orokam border between Enugu and Benue States, Mr Abdurrahman frowned at allegations of compromise leveled against them and warned that anyone found wanting will face severe disciplinary sanctions.

He charged them to be guided by the stipulated rules of engagement and perform the enforcement duty with the fear of God Almighty, professionally and resist all forms of corrupt practices.

At the Amechi-Idodo/Nkalagu border between Enugu and Ebonyi States, the Commissioner, tasked the Security Operatives, including those NSCDC, the DSS, the Police and personnel of the Enugu State Forest Guards to maintain utmost professionalism and shun corruption.

He urged them to see themselves as one family working collaboratively to achieve the common goal of protecting lives and curbing the spread of the deadly Coronavirus.