Fred Ezeh, Abuja
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed Enugu has just recorded its first cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) with two confirmed patients.
The NCDC in a tweet late Friday night confirmed an additional 11 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria. Eight additional cases were confirmed in Lagos, two in Enugu and one in Edo State.
It said: “As at 11:55 pm 27th March, there are 81 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria. Three have been discharged with one death.
