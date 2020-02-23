Wife of the Enugu State governor, Mrs Monica Ugwuanyi, has said that the state government would continue to invest resources to boost the healthcare of the people.

She stated that as long as health remains one of the cardinal programmes of the Ugwuanyi administration, the people of the state are rest assured of the best medical attention in all spheres.

Speaking at the flag-off of a polio immunisation programme in the state at the weekened, Mrs Ugwuanyi expressed joy that polio had been fought with all seriousness, with no trace of polio case in Enugu State for the past seven years.

In his remarks, the Executive Secretary of the Enugu State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr George Ugwu, disclosed that over one million children had been immunised in the previous polio immunisation exercise, adding that the organization was now better positioned to achieve more.

Ugwu said the state was able to achieve progress because it mobilized a large number of healthcare providers to ensure the effective coverage of all the 17 local government areas of the state.

According to the executive secretary, “we are here to say bye, bye to polio in Enugu State” as he commended the Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, for providing the needed funds and other logistic supports.