Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Enugu State Government has reopened Ogbete Main Market for full operation.

The development followed an agreement reached between the state government and the Ogbete Main Market Traders Association leadership in Enugu, on strict compliance with the guidelines of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on containment of the spread of coronavirus Disease.

Addressing newsmen at the Government House, Enugu, after a closed-door meeting with Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, the Chairman of Enugu North Local Government Area, Emeke Onunze and the Caretaker Committee Chairman of the market, John Eze, thanked the governor for his understanding and commitment to the safety, health and well being of residents of the state.

Ogbete Market and other markets were closed on April 1, 2020, as part of proactive safety measures by the government to contain spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Onunze said the state government has reopened the market and thanked Governor Ugwuanyi for the gesture.

On his part, Eze said: “It was agreed that you must wear face mask before you come to the market, and if you come to a shop, you must wash your hands. If you are a trader, you must have a bucket for washing of hands and a sanitizer, and apply other precautionary measures.”