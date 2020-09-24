Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Primary and secondary schools in Enugu State will reopen for 3rd term academic activities on Monday, September 28.

The state government, which announced the reopening date, yesterday, through the Commissioner for Education, Uche Eze, charged teachers, students and pupils to abide by approved COVID-19 guidelines.

Eze, in a statement, said the decision for the phased reopening of schools was taken following the consensus reached by Enugu State education sector stakeholders and the gracious approval giving by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

The commissioner said government had made provisions for safety in the schools and stressed the need for all to adhere strictly to COVID-19 guidelines.

“It is important to note that necessary measures have been put in place in our schools for safe re-opening.

“Teachers, students and pupils are therefore requested to ensure they abide by the approved guidelines on COVID-19. No person will be allowed into any school without appropriate face mask/shield.

“Strong monitoring teams at state and local government areas levels have been constituted to monitor compliance with the approved guidelines for the safety of our schools,” he said.

Meanwhile, the commissioner said primary six and junior secondary three students who had completed their examinations were not expected back in school.