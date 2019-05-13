Enugu State Water Corporation said it has completed repairs on the 600mm ductile iron transmission pipeline at Oji River Water Scheme, at Obunofia, Ezeagu Local Government Area, which was damaged last week.

In a statement by its Managing Director, Chidozie Eze, the corporation explained that the current low level of water supply to Enugu metropolis was caused by power outage at both Ajalli and Oji River Water Schemes following “the heavy rain of the early hours of Thursday.”

Eze said the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) and Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) were working to restore power supply to the two schemes, to enable the corporation supply water to the metropolis.

The managing director therefore, reassured residents of the state of normal water supply once the power is restored, “in keeping with the outcome of the recent town hall meeting on water by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and stakeholders and its mandate to ensure adequate water supply to the good people of Enugu State.”

He also assured that “further measures are being taken to comprehensively address the issue of water supply in the state.”